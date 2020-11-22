M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.