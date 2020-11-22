Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 2730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Specifically, Director William A. Foley acquired 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,722.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori A. Lutey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,153.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $227,724 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $636.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,082,000 after buying an additional 177,023 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,053,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 418,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

