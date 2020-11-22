Naked Wines’ (MJWNF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Naked Wines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Naked Wines alerts:

Shares of MJWNF stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Naked Wines has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.