National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,554 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Pi Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.39.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.