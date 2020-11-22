National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,284,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,351,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR opened at $119.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.21. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

