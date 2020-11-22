National Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 865.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Abiomed by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Abiomed by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Abiomed by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $268.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $319.19.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.40.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

