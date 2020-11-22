National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $31,000.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.54. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

