National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 97.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 38.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $77,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,499.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,375.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

