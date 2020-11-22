National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,359 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,802 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,646 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Bank of America downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.