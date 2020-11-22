National Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,563 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 35,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 112,935 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

