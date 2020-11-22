National Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,554 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $24.83 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

