National Asset Management Inc. Buys 62,000 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 100.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 49.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 42.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

VVR stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.