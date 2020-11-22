National Asset Management Inc. Buys 804 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 75,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.21.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $320,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,254. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $104.99 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $107.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

