National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV opened at $45.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.