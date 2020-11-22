National Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,332,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,105,000 after purchasing an additional 873,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 373,350 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,503,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,176,000 after purchasing an additional 336,289 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 277,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 272,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 558,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after buying an additional 152,254 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $63.48 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $64.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.