National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPXE opened at $77.56 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $79.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.84.

