National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 405,765.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,549,000 after acquiring an additional 551,841 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 140,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,949,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter worth $27,579,000.

BATS IGV opened at $326.90 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.14.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

