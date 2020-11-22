National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.90.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,371,635. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $100.46 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

