National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $6,966,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,990 shares of company stock worth $46,661,634. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $464.29 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

