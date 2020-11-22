National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

ST stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $257,682.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,643,863.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,932 shares of company stock worth $5,544,146. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

