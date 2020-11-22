National Asset Management Inc. Has $408,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $389.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.08 and a 1 year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $624,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,867. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

