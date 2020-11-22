National Asset Management Inc. Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHEM opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

