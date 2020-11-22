National Asset Management Inc. Has $449,000 Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 114.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1,545.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

