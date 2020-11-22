National Asset Management Inc. Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,761 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $103,702,000 after buying an additional 1,016,239 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 293,268 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 217,082 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,141,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,583,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

Shares of NYSE:CGC opened at $23.72 on Friday. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

