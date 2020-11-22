National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 302.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 384,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 289,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,028,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,724,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 51,076 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 543,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 47,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33.

