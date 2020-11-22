National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 38.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 33.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.