National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.97 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62.

