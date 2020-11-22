National Asset Management Inc. Invests $396,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $428,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $382.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

