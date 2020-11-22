National Asset Management Inc. Invests $439,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,428,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pool by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Pool by 11.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 362,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,428,000 after acquiring an additional 35,939 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 24.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,220,000 after acquiring an additional 63,578 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total transaction of $227,790.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total transaction of $6,579,092.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,276 shares of company stock worth $22,750,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

Shares of POOL opened at $339.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.68. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $391.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

