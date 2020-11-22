National Asset Management Inc. Invests $466,000 in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of ConnectOne Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

