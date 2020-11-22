National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,971,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,290 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,262,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232,804 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,767,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,253,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,825 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

