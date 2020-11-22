National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,318 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $150.57 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $153.03. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of -284.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

