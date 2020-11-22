National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,850 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 65.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 97.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE CCL opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.