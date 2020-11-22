National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,827 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,166 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,319,000 after purchasing an additional 659,447 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,186,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,093,000 after purchasing an additional 537,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,136,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,489,000 after purchasing an additional 478,280 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 945,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 373,553 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

