National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,081 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 35,540 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 31.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 71,660 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

Shares of MGM opened at $26.21 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

