National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,113,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.02. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

