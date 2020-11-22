National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 113.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.64. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

