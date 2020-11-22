National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 379,781 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 301,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,864,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,461,000 after acquiring an additional 78,881 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,667,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,051,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares during the period.

VRP opened at $25.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $26.46.

