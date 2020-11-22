National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,415 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,280,000 after buying an additional 2,212,644 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,071,000 after buying an additional 1,870,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,883,000 after buying an additional 1,507,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,441,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,737,000 after buying an additional 1,135,989 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

SPG opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $151.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

