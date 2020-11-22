National Asset Management Inc. Takes $438,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 416,949 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 832,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,446 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,596,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 111,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 640,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 144,974 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $52.26 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $54.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

