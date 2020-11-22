National Asset Management Inc. Takes $463,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of NIO by 807.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $23.00 to $54.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.31.

NIO stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 2.61.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.