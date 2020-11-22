National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$72.11.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$70.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.29. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$38.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.01.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 6.1900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 46.76%.

About National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

