Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $13.70. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 1,802 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $2.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 291.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 46,449 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 69.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 34,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 739.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $302.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

