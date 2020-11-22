Needham & Company LLC Boosts F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $210.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $161.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.86.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,609.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,449 shares of company stock worth $1,224,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 95.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

