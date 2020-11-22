NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

NPTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.67 million, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.14. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 14.3% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

