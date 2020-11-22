NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1,994.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,513 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NetApp worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

