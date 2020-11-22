NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 371,484 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 25,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $16,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 537,151 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

