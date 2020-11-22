Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) Receives GBX 525.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 525.71 ($6.87).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NETW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of LON:NETW opened at GBX 273.59 ($3.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 32.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 374.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Network International Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 656 ($8.57).

In other Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) news, insider Simon Haslam purchased 50,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £110,000.16 ($143,715.91). Also, insider Rohit Malhotra purchased 167,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £686,897.60 ($897,436.11). Insiders bought 253,462 shares of company stock worth $89,874,776 in the last 90 days.

About Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

