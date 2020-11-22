New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.81.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in New Gold by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 58,335 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in New Gold by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 89,034 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $3,272,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.