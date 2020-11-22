New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NRZ. Wolfe Research started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

